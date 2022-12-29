Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 84.5%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the November 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FUJIY traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.