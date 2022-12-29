Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Drops By 50.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of FDCHF stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.82.
Funding Circle Company Profile
