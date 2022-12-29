Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Drops By 50.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of FDCHF stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

