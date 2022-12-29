Short Interest in Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Decreases By 62.5%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global WholeHealth Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GWHP stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,675. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

