Short Interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Rises By 197.8%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the November 30th total of 164,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GROV shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:GROV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 46,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,947.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,137 shares of company stock worth $395,995. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

