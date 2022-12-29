Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Expands By 220.8%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of Hafnia stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.00.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.