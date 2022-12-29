Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Expands By 220.8%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.
Hafnia Stock Performance
Shares of Hafnia stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.00.
Hafnia Company Profile
