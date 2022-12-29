Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Increases By 170.8%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Up 56.6 %

Shares of HAVN Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.