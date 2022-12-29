Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Grows By 96.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 1,120,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

