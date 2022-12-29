Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Rises By 147.5%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the November 30th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 25,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,872. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

