Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Drops By 95.6%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

NYSE:JHI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $19.60.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

