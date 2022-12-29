Short Interest in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Declines By 90.1%

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LABFF remained flat at 51.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 12 month low of 50.10 and a 12 month high of 51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is 51.10.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Spain, European Union, OECD countries, and internationally. The company distributes other products that are licensed from other laboratories. Its principal products include Hibor, a low-molecular-weight heparin to prevent and treat venous thromboembolic disease; Enoxaparin biosimilar Becat, a low-molecular-weight heparin; Neparvis to treat symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection in adult patients; Absorcol, Vytorin, and Orvatez to diet in patients with hypercholesterolemia; Hirobriz Breezhaler and Ulunar Breezhaler that are long-acting bronchodilators for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; Volutsa for treatment of moderate to severe storage systems symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia in men who are not responding adequately to monotherapy treatment; and Medikinet and Medicebrán to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and teenagers.

