Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Rises By 390.8%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2022

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 390.8% from the November 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.6 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

