Short Interest in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Rises By 283.3%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JMAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 15,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 84,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.