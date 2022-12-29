Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 69.1%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MDJM Stock Performance

MDJH stock remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

