Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 69.1%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
MDJM Stock Performance
MDJH stock remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.59.
MDJM Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.