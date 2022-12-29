Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Drops By 67.0%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the November 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,799. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Murata Manufacturing

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

