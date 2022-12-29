Short Interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Decreases By 82.0%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the November 30th total of 264,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 51,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,695. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

