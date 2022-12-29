Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Drops By 53.6%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

O3 Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

