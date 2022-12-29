Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Drops By 53.6%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
O3 Mining Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.98.
O3 Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OIIIF)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.