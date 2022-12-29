Short Interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Decreases By 31.8%

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,400 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Otonomo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock remained flat at $0.38 on Thursday. 76,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies
Otonomo Technologies Company Profile
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.