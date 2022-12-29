Short Interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Decreases By 31.8%

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,400 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock remained flat at $0.38 on Thursday. 76,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 128.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 322,410 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Otonomo Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,192,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

