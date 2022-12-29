Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Expands By 2,637.5%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 2,637.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PainReform Price Performance

PRFX stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

