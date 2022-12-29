Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Drops By 50.9%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PCN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 238,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,796. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

