Short Interest in Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Declines By 45.9%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

