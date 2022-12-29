Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Decreases By 42.2%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

PMO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 109,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

