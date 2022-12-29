Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Increases By 92.6%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,599. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,393,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,896,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

