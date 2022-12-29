Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Rises By 698.1%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,100 shares, an increase of 698.1% from the November 30th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 497.4 days.
REC Silicon ASA Stock Performance
Shares of RNWEF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
