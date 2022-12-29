Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Drops By 83.6%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 401,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter.

