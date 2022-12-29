Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Decreases By 29.2%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,562 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 735,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.