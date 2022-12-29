Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Increases By 53.4%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Synlogic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,994. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
