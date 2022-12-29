Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Increases By 53.4%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Synlogic Price Performance

Synlogic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,994. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

