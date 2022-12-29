Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 47.2%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the November 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

SSMXY stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 30,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Sysmex has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

