Short Interest in The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Grows By 93.2%

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,400 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 1,190,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,751.0 days.

Lottery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LTRCF remained flat at 3.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 64,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.81. Lottery has a twelve month low of 2.43 and a twelve month high of 3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lottery in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

