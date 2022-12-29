Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Drops By 99.9%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,686,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 28,598,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,956,266. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile
