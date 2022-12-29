Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Declines By 33.6%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRKA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 370,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 222.53%. The company had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Troika Media Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

