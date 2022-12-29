Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Decreases By 40.0%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
Tsuruha stock remained flat at $70.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. Tsuruha has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $102.11.
Tsuruha Company Profile
