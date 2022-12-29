Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Decreases By 40.0%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

Tsuruha stock remained flat at $70.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. Tsuruha has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $102.11.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

