Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Grows By 142.3%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.19. 5,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.23. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $144.85 and a 1 year high of $195.58.

VanEck Retail ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.845 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,028,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,034,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

