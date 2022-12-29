Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Grows By 142.3%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
VanEck Retail ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RTH traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.19. 5,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.23. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $144.85 and a 1 year high of $195.58.
VanEck Retail ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.845 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
