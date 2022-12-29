Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Drops By 60.5%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
VGI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 81,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $11.27.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
