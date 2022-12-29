Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Drops By 60.5%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

VGI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 81,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 381,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.9% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.