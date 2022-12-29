Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.43

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.43 and traded as high as $21.70. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 19,796 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSRR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $322.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

