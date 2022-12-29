Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 512.0 days.

Signify Stock Performance

SFFYF remained flat at $32.74 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. Signify has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $55.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Signify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Further Reading

