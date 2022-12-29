Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,800 shares, an increase of 244.1% from the November 30th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 225.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Silver Lake Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Silver Lake Resources stock remained flat at $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

