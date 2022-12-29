SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $53.88 million and $1.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037607 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018918 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00226950 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

