SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0465 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $53.39 million and $1.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00036375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226856 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000089 BTC.

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04657615 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,932,573.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

