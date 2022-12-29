Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 253,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 201,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

