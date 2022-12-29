SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.16

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.16 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.56 ($0.19). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 16.08 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,252,846 shares changing hands.

SolGold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of £365.07 million and a PE ratio of -12.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.85.

SolGold Company Profile



SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

