SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 3% against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

