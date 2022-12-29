Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $161.65 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $161.65 million and approximately $59.70 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036672 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024058 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00783167 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $169.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.