SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,690,000 after purchasing an additional 233,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $123.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

