SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

PSK stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

