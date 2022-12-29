Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.09

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.09 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.09). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 26,535 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.78. The company has a market cap of £76.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,888.89.

In other news, insider Donald Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.88), for a total value of £23,400 ($28,240.41).

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

