Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Trading 19.8% Higher

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) shares traded up 19.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 125 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Spectris Trading Up 19.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

