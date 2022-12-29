SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the November 30th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on SPI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPI Energy by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

