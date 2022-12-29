Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67.
