Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 279.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.18% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of SHAP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.