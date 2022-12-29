Stacks Trading Down 8.6% This Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $218.54 million and $3.13 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

